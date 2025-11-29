Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16,456.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $114,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 16,857.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 32.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after purchasing an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in First Solar by 22,107.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 512,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 510,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP raised its stake in First Solar by 59.4% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

First Solar Trading Up 0.3%

First Solar stock opened at $273.04 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

