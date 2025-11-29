Korea Investment CORP Has $36.23 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $815.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $849.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

