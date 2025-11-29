Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $84,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $223,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,423.50. The trade was a 37.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,547.47. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.15 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

