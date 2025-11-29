JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of Medpace worth $83,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medpace by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.18.

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total value of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,900. The trade was a 58.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,751,625. This represents a 42.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,597 shares of company stock worth $189,967,248. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $599.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $626.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.60 and a 200-day moving average of $443.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

