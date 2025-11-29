JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.54% of Radian Group worth $75,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,714,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 11,446.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 1,299,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,749,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $27,282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 161.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 342,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,196. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The company had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Radian Group Profile



Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

