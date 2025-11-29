Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,764 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

