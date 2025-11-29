Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11,607.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

