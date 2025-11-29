Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270,069 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $184,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $34.53 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

