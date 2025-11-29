Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Evolus by 988.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.15 on Friday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $463.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Evolus had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 759.04%. The company had revenue of $68.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Evolus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

