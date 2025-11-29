Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at $470,000,177.64. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

