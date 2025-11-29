Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,180 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $119,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $370,543,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,335,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

