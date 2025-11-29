Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 107,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 458.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

