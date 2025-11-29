Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438,350 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $122,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,967 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock worth $8,955,291 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.