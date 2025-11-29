Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.