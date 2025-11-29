Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 128,370 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,370 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $142,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 46.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:ED opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

