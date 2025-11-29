Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,532 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $169,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,713,332,000 after acquiring an additional 115,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,812,000 after acquiring an additional 175,890 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after buying an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after acquiring an additional 833,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $540.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $469.24 and a one year high of $885.91.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

