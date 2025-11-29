Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $57.80 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,363,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,053 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $57,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

