Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 963,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $97,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,582,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $111.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

