Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,817 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $68,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after buying an additional 294,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,276,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,145,000 after buying an additional 273,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after buying an additional 240,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,376,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,126,000 after buying an additional 278,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $38.20 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.