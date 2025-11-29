Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $60,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

