Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,504 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $63,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

