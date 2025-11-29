Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $201.83 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $201,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IYW stock opened at $198.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.93. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

