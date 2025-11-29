Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 116.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,144,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,083 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $72,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

