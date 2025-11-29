Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CLSA cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 35,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 116,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Wipro by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 362,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 253,722 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,308,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 2,399,745 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

