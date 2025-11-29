Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.
WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CLSA cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th.
Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
