PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

PEP stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $163.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.