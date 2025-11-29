Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Etsy by 842.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,548.40. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bradley Minor sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $178,921.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,233.13. This trade represents a 29.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,605 shares of company stock valued at $24,893,486. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

