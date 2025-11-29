iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

