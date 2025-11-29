Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) & Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Head to Head Contrast

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -26.92% -443.32% -33.83% Orbit International -11.59% -19.05% -13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 1 0 0 0 1.00 Orbit International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Cemtrex has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cemtrex pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orbit International pays out -0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cemtrex and Orbit International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $76.10 million 0.03 -$7.23 million ($172.57) -0.02 Orbit International $29.90 million 0.49 -$650,000.00 ($1.38) -2.98

Orbit International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cemtrex. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cemtrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orbit International beats Cemtrex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. The Cemtrex Corporate segment refers to the holding company of the other two segments. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules, military simulation and training bezels, electronic control assemblies, and multi-function displays design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

