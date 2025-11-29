Reviewing Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) & Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $4.26 million 17.33 -$251.39 million ($3.26) -0.42 Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas $1.05 billion 0.37 $24.08 million ($0.03) -125.00

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cibus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cibus and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 1 0 2 0 2.33 Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 1 1 0 0 1.50

Cibus presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,462.50%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus is more favorable than Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -3,133.92% -133.90% -28.78% Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 11.99% 6.47% 3.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cibus beats Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

