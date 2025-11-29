Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,990 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

