Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

