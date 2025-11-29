iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PCG Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

