Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after buying an additional 707,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6%

QCOM opened at $167.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.