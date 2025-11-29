Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $72,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

