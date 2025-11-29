Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.68 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

