Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,970 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,365,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,120,000 after acquiring an additional 778,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $6,489,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.0%

NDAQ opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

