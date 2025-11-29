Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 614,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.98%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

