BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,581,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 419,791 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,629,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 189,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 953,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 175,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

