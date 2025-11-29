Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Boosted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,100,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $634,227,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total transaction of $309,445.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,759,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $647.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

