Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Position Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 78,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

