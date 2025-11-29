FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.