Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,921 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,431 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 93.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 727,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 44.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,638,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 505,382 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

