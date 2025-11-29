Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLQM opened at $56.64 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

