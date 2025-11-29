Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

JANX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,220. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

