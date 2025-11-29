Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 934.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.74.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.35 and a 200-day moving average of $177.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

