Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $309,445.18 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total value of $309,445.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total value of $312,386.91.

On Saturday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69.

On Monday, October 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10.

On Monday, October 13th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78.

On Monday, October 6th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77.

On Monday, September 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24.

On Monday, September 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61.

META stock opened at $647.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $683.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

