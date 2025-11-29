Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 48,828 Shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.85% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 379,871 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $2,797,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

BUCK opened at $23.81 on Friday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

