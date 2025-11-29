Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,330 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,238 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $105.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

