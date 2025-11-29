Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 560,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,848.30. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $130.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

