Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 108,931 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,931 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $65,783,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 110.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 133.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,038,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,398 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 36.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,719,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,706,000 after purchasing an additional 992,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in BILL by 68.2% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,348,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,785,000 after buying an additional 952,149 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna cut their price target on BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -185.54, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.